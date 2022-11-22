Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: I Heart Minnie

Not Available

Join Minnie, Daisy and all your Clubhouse pals for a mousekemagical celebration of friendship and fun. Today is Minnie's birthday, and you're invited! But can Mickey and the gang get everything ready and keep the party under wraps until it's time to shout "Surprise!"? Only if you help them pick the right Mouseketools. Next, jump up on your feet and dance with Daisy in the big talent show at Mickey Park. Then journey to the end of the rainbow to find Leprechaun Pete's pot of gold! Overflowing with music and laughter, I HEART MINNIE is the perfect way to say, "I love you!"