Not Available

Join Mickey, Donald and the gang for laughter, surprises and blue skies! Everyone's excited, because today is the big Clubhouse Camp Out. Help your pals pick the right Mouseketools so they can pitch their tents, catch gooey fish on Circle Lake and earn their camping badges. Then, get ready for adventure and exploration as Mickey and Minnie set off on a jungle safari in search of a rare, legendary flower. There's always a world of fun under the sun in Mickey's Great Outdoors!