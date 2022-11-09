Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Storybook Surprises

Not Available

The only thing more fun than listening to a story is actually being part of it. So just say the magic words Meeska, Mooska, Mickey Mouse and let the enchantment begin! When Donald Duck turns into a frog after drinking Professor Von Drake s new potion, only a kiss from Princess Daisy can change him back. But she s locked away in the Tallest Tower! Will you help Mickey choose the right Mouseketools to rescue Daisy and de-frog Donald? There s nonstop fun, excitement and new challenges around every corner as you help solve a Goldilocks-style mystery, wake Sleeping Minnie from a hundred-year nap, outsmart pesky Pete on a race through the woods, and more! Let your imagination soar as you join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and the whole Clubhouse gang of classic characters as they set off on amazing, music-filled storybook adventures inspired by your favorite fairy tales.