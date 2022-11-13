Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Minnie's Masquerade

Not Available

Be whoever you want to be! Share the fun and excitement of playing dress-up with Minnie, Daisy, and the whole Clubhouse gang! You're invited to MINNIE'S MASQUERADE, a costume party where everyone wins a prize! Help Minnie and Mickey put the finishing touches on their royal crowns, search for "Sir Goofsalot's" missing shoe, and much more. All it takes is a heaping helping of imagination...and the right Mouseketools! So get up on your feet and join the costume parade at the ultimate "mousekerade" ball!