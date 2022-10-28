Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Quest for the Crystal Mickey!

Not Available

Grab your hat, buckle your seat belt, and get ready to embark on a thrilling QUEST FOR THE CRYSTAL MICKEY! There's no time to lose after greedy Plunderin' Pete snatches the legendary Crystal Mickey statue from the Clubhouse. Without this sparkly statue's magic, the Clubhouse will disappear forever! Can the world's most extraordinary hero, Mickey, get the magical statue back in time? Only with your help -- and the right Mouseketools -- can Mickey journey across the Sandy Desert, brave the Rushing River and make his way through the Hidden Jungle. But watch out for Pete's trickiest traps! Packed with over two hours of laughter and surprises -- including four additional episodes -- this exciting, high-stakes adventure is your ticket to nonstop fun!