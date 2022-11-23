Mickey Mouse Clubhouse - Super Silly Adventures

Not Available

Join Mickey and his pals on their most hilarious adventure ever! The excitement starts when Pluto’s bouncy ball accidentally hits the Silly Switch – and it gets stuck! Suddenly, Mickey can only talk in rhyme; Pluto moos like a cow; rubber duckies float through the air, and the Handy Helpers boot everyone out of the Clubhouse! Can our friends fi nd their way back and turn off the Silly Switch? With YOUR help and the right Mousketools, no problem is too silly to solve. You’ll even help Goofy become a superhero. There’s a wacky world of fun-fi lled surprises waiting for you in Mickey’s Super Silly Adventures!