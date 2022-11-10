1983

Mickey's Christmas Carol

  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1983

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

It is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, featuring Scrooge McDuck as his namesake and inspiration Ebenezer Scrooge and Mickey Mouse as Bob Cratchit. This film was based on a 1972 audio musical entitled Disney's A Christmas Carol. It is a twenty-four minute animated short film produced by Walt Disney Productions as an accompaniment to a re-release of The Rescuers.

Cast

Wayne AllwineMickey Mouse (voice)
Clarence NashDonald Duck (voice)
Hal SmithGoofy, Will, Ryan, Pete (voice)
Will RyanCollector for the Poor #2 / Ghost of Christmas Present (Willie the Giant) / Ghost of Christmas Future (Pete) / Santa Claus (Big Bad Wolf) / Weasel #2 (voice)
Patricia ParrisBelle - Daisy Duck (voice)
Dick BillingsleyTiny Tim (voice)

