Mickey's Delayed Date

Mickey oversleeps; Minnie calls from the dance he should be at. He dresses quickly and makes a mad dash for the dance hall, but what he doesn't realize is that the tickets have dropped out of the envelope Pluto brought to him. Pluto sees the tickets and races to meet Mickey, but he ends up rolling Mickey in a trash can. This trashes his suit, but it works out, because the dance is a "hard times" costume party. And Pluto shows up in the nick of time with the tickets, saving the day.