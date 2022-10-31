1935

Mickey's Garden

  • Animation

Release Date

July 12th, 1935

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

The insects have completely taken over Mickey's garden. He spritzes them with insecticide, but runs out and they keep feasting. He mixes a new batch. Meanwhile, Pluto stalks a bug and gets his head stick in a pumpkin. He stumbles around and bumps into Mickey and the sprayer, giving Mickey a faceful of bug juice. He awakens to a warped reality, where the bugs and plants are giant sized, and the bugs get drunk on the insecticide and chase our heroes. Mickey recovers from his nightmare, discovering the giant worm he was wrestling was the hose.

Cast

Walt DisneyMIckey Mouse
Pinto ColvigPluto

