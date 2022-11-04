Not Available

Mickey's New Car is a 1999 cartoon starring Mickey Mouse from Mickey Mouse Works. It was first shown during the premiere broadcast of Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine for You and was later featured as part of the show's second episode. While driving to pick up Minnie for their date, Mickey's faithful car breaks down so he buys a new futuristic car. The new car proves to be a bigger problem than his old one. Later he goes back to get his old car but someone has already bought it. That someone turns out to be Minnie.