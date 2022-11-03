Mickey's Pals

1927

The second short from the "Mickey McGuire" film series. The series was based on Fontaine Fox's popular comic strip "Toonerville Trolley". "Mickey McGuire" was a popular rival to Hal Roach's Our Gang series. Perhaps the most notable note about the series is that it launched Mickey Rooney's film career. The film follows Mickey McGuire (Rooney) and his pals as they start a "Pet Xchange".