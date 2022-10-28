1938

Mickey's Trailer

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 1938

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Goofy's in the driver's seat, Mickey's in the kitchen, and Donald's in bed in Mickey's high-tech house trailer. When Goofy comes back to eat breakfast, leaving the car on autopilot, it takes them onto a dangerous closed mountain road. When Goofy realizes this, he accidentally unhooks the trailer, sending it on a perilous route. They come very close to disaster several times, while the oblivious Goofy drives on and hooks back up to them.

Cast

Walt DisneyMickey Mouse (voice)
Clarence NashDonald Duck (voice)
Pinto ColvigGoofy (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images