Feature adaptation of the science fiction novel by Edward Ashton that will be published in 2021.The title character is an “expendable,” a person on missions who is sent on the most dangerous, even suicidal jobs. When an expendable dies, a new body is regenerated with most of the memories intact. Essentially, Mickey7 is the seventh iteration of an expendable who is undergoing an existential identity crisis while trying to keep his successor’s regeneration a secret and negotiating with the planet’s native species on a dangerous trip to colonize a new ice world.