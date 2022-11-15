Not Available

A star-studded lineup of music, film and television stars will join the celebration of Mickey Mouse on Mickey's 90th Spectacular. The two-hour television event honoring 90 years of the internationally beloved character will feature appearances by actress, activist and mom Kristen Bell (Disney's Frozen), actress and Hollywood Records/Republic Records recording artist Sofia Carson (Disney's Descendants, Freeform's upcoming Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development), and actress Sarah Hyland (ABC's Modern Family), as well as special musical performances by Josh Groban, NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band. Mr. Iger will make a special appearance during the evening's festivities.