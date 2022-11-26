Not Available

Mickey's Nutcracker is a television special broadcast on the Disney Channel in 1992. It is a televised version of a stage show that was performed in the Videopolis theater at Disneyland. The show opens with Minnie Mouse hosting a Christmas party at her house, attended by fellow Disney characters Goofy, Chip 'n' Dale, Roger Rabbit, and Tigger, and human neighbors Conrad, Tina, and Ethel. The story's narrator then arrives to give Minnie her Christmas present - a nutcracker in the likeness of Mickey Mouse. After the party (which the narrator remarks to the other characters needs to be over in order to continue the story), Minnie, too excited to sleep, starts dancing with her new nutcracker. When midnight strikes, Mickey the Nutcracker suddenly comes to life...