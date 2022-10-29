Micky Flanagan: Live - Back In The Game Tour

Not Available

Micky's sell-out Back In The Game tour was the biggest comedy event of 2013 playing to over half a million people across the UK and Ireland. Recorded live at London's Hackney Empire, join one of the nation's best-loved comedians performing to his home crowd in this hilarious brand new DVD packed full of guaranteed laughter. The celebrated comic has an adept ability to charm his audience with tales of middle age, marriage and making sausage sandwiches. Micky has firmly established himself as a superstar comedian earning rave reviews ("Flanagan is the man of the moment, comedy's meteoric success"--The Telegraph), and winning over the hearts and homes of the Great British public proving he's not only back in the game but he's well and truly on top of it.