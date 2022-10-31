Micky Flanagan: Live - The Out Out Tour

Not Available

Critically acclaimed comedian Micky Flanagan presents his highly anticipated debut stand-up DVD of his nationwide sell-out ‘Out Out’ tour. One of the UK's hottest comedians, star of Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and The Royal Variety Performance, ruthlessly deconstructs the East End myth with razor sharp observational wit. He tells a comic tale of a working class upbringing, where alphabetti spaghetti is a luxury. Micky has come a long way since then. Thanks to a university education he is now a rare delight–-an intellectual cockney. Not bad for the boy from Bethnal Green. Having been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for best newcomer, his Radio 4 series What Chance Change? was an instant hit with listeners and critics alike.