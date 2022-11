Not Available

A Catholic schoolboy gets a dream job as a screener at a European-style resort. Unbeknownst to them, Micky Littleton harbors a supernatural secret. He can zap anyone he doesn't like into an alternate dimension where they are comically tortured by their greatest fears, but when the resort decides to host an old-school beauty pageant, Micky soon learns that not all threats to this bohemian community come from the outside.