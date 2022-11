Not Available

Red and ephemeral blue and purple plant shapes half-curled against a tan ground, which begins to flash white cracks in dried mud patterns. A flush of watery blues (in this hand-painted step-printed film) brightens the plant-skein into a veriety (sic) of greens mixed into all other colors-all darkening into smeared mud-blacks with microscopic beseeming black "splatters" (where mud-like cracks used to be.) The turquoise blues, red and tans resolve into a flare of red at end.