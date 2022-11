Not Available

Five-foot-3-inch Josh Campbell (Chad Gordon) is too short to dance with dreamy Courtney Wilson (Lauren Petty). So what does he do? Why, buy a growth potion on the Internet, of course. But the plan backfires when he shrinks rather than grows. Now, just 1 inch tall, Josh must struggle to survive in a world of horse-size hamsters, giant roving teens and killer dust mites.