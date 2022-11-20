Micro-Phonies

Not Available

The stooges are working in a radio station where a pretty girl has just made a recording of "Voices of Spring" under an assumed name. She wants to hide her singing career from her disapproving society parents while auditioning for Mrs. Bixby's "Krispy Krunchy" radio program. After a run-in with a pompous violinist, the boys find the record and Curly starts mimicking to it, dressed as a women. Mrs. Bixby witnesses their performance and is impressed enough to hire "Senorita Cucaracha" (Curly) and Senors "Mucho" and "Gusto" (Moe and Larry) for her radio program. The boys show up in their disguises to "sing" at a Mrs. Bixby's party but run into trouble when Moe smashes the record over Curly's head. The real singer tries to help by singing from behind a curtain while Curly mimics, but she is discovered and the stooges exit to a hail of phonograph records.