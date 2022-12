Not Available

“My prose pieces are, to my mind, nothing more nor less than parts of a long, plotless, realistic story. For me, the sketches I produce now and then are shortish or longish chapters of a novel. The novel I am writing is always the same one, and it might be described as a variously sliced-up or torn-apart book of myself.” Robert Walser “Microscripts” is an animated short film in homage to the Swiss writer Robert Walser.