MicroSex Office

Once upon a time in Hong Kong, there's this traditional medicine oil company that has come seriously close to bankruptcy. However, its bored-stiff staff - the mean manager Ben Chow, sleazy Tyson, love-deficient Hatou, and clueless newbie Rachel - has nothing better to do than fantasizing about all kinds of sexual escapades in their cold drab little cubicles. Thankfully, their company is taken over by an adult toy enterprise from China, and their wet dreams come true when four delectable new coworkers come to jazz up their office life!