In its heyday, there was nothing bigger than Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. Now you can relive wrestling's glory days in this one-of-a-kind documentary experience. In the good ol' days, fans not only cheered for their heroes and booed the villains...they believed! Narrated by legendary announcer Jim Ross, Mid-Atlantic Memories tells the true story of Mid-Atlantic wrestling from those that lived it and loved it. You'll hear from dozens of NWA wrestling legends like Ricky Steamboat, Ole Anderson, Jim Cornette, Magnum TA, as well as the most passionate of oldschool wrestling fans. If you were lucky enough to experience it firsthand, you witnessed magic -- now the magic lives on in Mid-Atlantic Memories!