Mid-Knight Rider

A suspenseful and romantic tale of a young man, Guy Montgomery (Michael Christian), whose whole life thus far has been a desperate escape from a tragic and dangerous past. Idealistic as he tries to be, a series of unfortunate incidents in the neon jungle of Hollywood lead him deeper and deeper into the mire of its seamier side until one terrifying evening at the home of a famous actress (Josette Banzet) Guy gets into a fight with her husband and beats him up so badly that he thinks he has killed the man. Once again, Guy is running from his past toward an uncertain future.