Mid Road Gang

Makham and his gang once used to be well-treated dogs by their owners. Unexpectedly, their life turns to the worse when all of them are abandoned, and separated from the owners. They have to live like stray dogs, but all of them still believe that there is the blissful land, the land that's been told to be the heaven for dogs. Then, Makham and his buddies set on a journey searching for the land where they hope to be the new place for living with happiness forever.