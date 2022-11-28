Mid to Late

Not Available

What if you received a letter you'd written to yourself in high school, predicting where you would be in ten years? Did all your plans happen just as you thought they would? They did for Grace Potter. But after all the hard work and sacrifice, she can't help but feel something is missing. On the eve of her 27th birthday, Grace is confronted with decisions of the past, the confusion for the future and the bittersweet realization that sometimes in life, your heart knows better than your head.