Johar (George Rudy) is a young man who is very lucky because he has succeeded in captivating Midah (Eva Arnaz), the village flower that is being fought over. Their romance is threatened by Mirja (Eddy S. Jonathan), a hero who has long missed Midah's love. Various attempts were made by Mirja to take Midah, and ended by killing Johar and forcing Midah to become his wife.