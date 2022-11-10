Not Available

Midaq Alley

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alameda Films

Heated tempers, frustrated desires and dashed hopes plague a diverse group of individuals whose lives cross paths in Mexico City. There is the bar-owner's son, Chava, who yearns to emigrate to America. A poor barber, Abel, is madly in love with the gorgeous Alma, who eventually becomes a high-class prostitute. Finally, there is Susanita, the desperate spinster who pursues many love affairs in hopes of finding a husband.

Cast

Ernesto Gómez CruzDon Ru
María RojoDoña Cata
Salma HayekAlma
Bruno BichirAbel
Margarita SanzSusanita
Juan Manuel BernalChava

