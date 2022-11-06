Middle Course

During World War II, the residents of a French village find an able helper in their task of making life difficult for German-occupying forces in a Canadian pilot they rescue after he crash-lands in the vicinity and ends up in the hands of the Nazis. As the villagers grow increasingly dependent on the flyer's training and smarts, the Germans grow more determined to eliminate the force behind the strengthened local resistance. [Netflix]
|Vincent Ball
|Cliff Wilton
|Peter Illing
|Gromik
|Marne Maitland
|Renard
|Robert Rietti
|Jacques
