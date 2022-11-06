Not Available

Middle Course

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    During World War II, the residents of a French village find an able helper in their task of making life difficult for German-occupying forces in a Canadian pilot they rescue after he crash-lands in the vicinity and ends up in the hands of the Nazis. As the villagers grow increasingly dependent on the flyer's training and smarts, the Germans grow more determined to eliminate the force behind the strengthened local resistance. [Netflix]

    Cast

    		Vincent BallCliff Wilton
    		Peter IllingGromik
    		Marne MaitlandRenard
    		Robert RiettiJacques

