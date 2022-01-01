Not Available

Actor Jason Lee and director Eric Noren have produced and directed a new live concert film Midlake: Live in Denton, TX for acclaimed rock band MIDLAKE. The footage was captured at iconic concert venue Dan’s Silverleaf in Midlake’s hometown of Denton, TX, where the band had stopped off to play a local show while on tour promoting their fourth album Antiphon which was released November 5, 2013. The result is a beautifully photographed 90 minute film that is both a live concert film and documentary homage to the band’s hometown of Denton, TX. 2004 was also the year that Noren filmed “Way Out East!", a video release for Lee’s Stereo Skateboard company featuring songs from Midlake's debut album Bamnan and Slivercork. Therefore the recent collaboration of Lee and Noren for Midlake: Live in Denton, TX has brought things full circle for the filmmakers and band, ten years later