Not Available

They sing, Rise, all living corpses, forget the prolonged time of chaos, drag the long shadow of curse and haunt all boring souls. A concourse where three streets meet, where everyone wants to come at least once in their lives. These ghosts work as concourse staff of a theater, where three streets meet during the day and at night, and throw a fantastic feast of dance and songs as ghosts. Midnight Ballad for Ghost Theater starts somewhat like Jim Sharman’s Rocky Horror Picture Show. However, as it travels through the history, this cult-like movie reveals the changing theater culture and dark shadow the past casts over the present. At the same time, it ventures into an odd time and space that combines Jean Cocteau-style surrealism, nightmare of Dr. Caligari and images that are often found in documentaries. Our Alice, who journeys through this wonderland of Lewis Carroll, is a girl named Sodan.