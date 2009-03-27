Midnight Bayou

2009

The film revovles around Harvard-educated lawyer Declan Fitzpatrick (O'Connell); who impulsively gives up his settled life to buy Manet Hall, a newly restored plantation manor near New Orleans, which he has always been drawn to.Local legends claim that the house is haunted, and shortly after Declan moves in he begins hearing voices and seeing things. Declan is also distracted by an undeniable attraction to Cajun local, Lena Simone. Lena was raised on the bayou by her grandmother Odette (Dunaway), and has her own deep connection with the manor.While living in the house, Declan begins to have visions from a century past and details of events that took place in the mansion. With the help of Odette, Declan and Lena realize that they are inextricably linked with Manet Hall, and uncover a shocking secret that has been hidden there for more than 100 years.