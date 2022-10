Not Available

Three beautiful female athletes take a weekend off from training to vacation at a relative's villa complete with private beach. While relaxing, enjoying the water, and topless sunbathing the girls' weekend alone is interrupted by three escaped criminals on the run. Led by Pierre Luigi, the three criminals take the girls hostage and submit them to torture and rape before the girls get their bloody revenge. Shot in Taranto (Italy), near Lido Azzurro.