Featuring commentary by Larry Flynt, Ron Jeremy and Al Lewis (of "The Munsters"), this volume of the "Midnight Blue" collection chronicles the salacious real-life story of the television show's creator, smut mogul Al Goldstein. As the media buzzed around him from 2001 to 2003 when he was on trial for his alleged assault of a former secretary, Goldstein was slowly crumbling and finding his fortunes vastly diminished.