Midnight Caller

Chow Mei Si (Diana Pang) is a late-night radio DJ who receives an ominous warning from one of her callers. The caller, named "Hungry Wolf", says that he's going to blow up a hospital...and he does! Chow Mei Si tries to warn cop Wong Chi Ming (Michael Wong), but he's skeptical. That is, until the caller threatens to blow up a kindergarten and promptly follows through. Now Wong and his partner (Joyce Ni) must protect Chow Mei Si from the bomber before he can claim her as his next victim!
|Diana Pang
|Chow Mei-Si
|Michael Wong
|Officer Wong Tam-Cheung
|Joyce Ni
|Wan Siu-Yau
|Cheung Chi-Gwong
|Chow San Yuk
|Raymond Wong Pak-Ming
|Himself in Audience [cameo]
|Donna Chu Git-Yee
|Daisy
