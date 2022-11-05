Midnight Caller

Not Available

Chow Mei Si (Diana Pang) is a late-night radio DJ who receives an ominous warning from one of her callers. The caller, named "Hungry Wolf", says that he's going to blow up a hospital...and he does! Chow Mei Si tries to warn cop Wong Chi Ming (Michael Wong), but he's skeptical. That is, until the caller threatens to blow up a kindergarten and promptly follows through. Now Wong and his partner (Joyce Ni) must protect Chow Mei Si from the bomber before he can claim her as his next victim!