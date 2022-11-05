Not Available

Midnight Caller

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chow Mei Si (Diana Pang) is a late-night radio DJ who receives an ominous warning from one of her callers. The caller, named "Hungry Wolf", says that he's going to blow up a hospital...and he does! Chow Mei Si tries to warn cop Wong Chi Ming (Michael Wong), but he's skeptical. That is, until the caller threatens to blow up a kindergarten and promptly follows through. Now Wong and his partner (Joyce Ni) must protect Chow Mei Si from the bomber before he can claim her as his next victim!

Cast

Diana PangChow Mei-Si
Michael WongOfficer Wong Tam-Cheung
Joyce NiWan Siu-Yau
Cheung Chi-GwongChow San Yuk
Raymond Wong Pak-MingHimself in Audience [cameo]
Donna Chu Git-YeeDaisy

