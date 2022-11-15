Not Available

When she lands up in the middle of nowhere, Séréna, a rather thoughtless young woman, is supposed to marry Hubert, a country squire she came into contact with through the classifieds in "Le Chasseur Français", a magazine for hunters. But she gets to know Roland, a bachelor farmer who develops an instant burning passion for her. Prepared to do anything for her, he goes as far as to holdup banks to secure the good life she longs for. Although she confesses (wrongly) that she suffers from AIDS, he is in no way discouraged. Séréna accepts to marry Roland but on her wedding night she balks at taking the "midnight exam". She runs away and meets Antoine, a married writer, who hides her in the attic of his house, without his wife knowing it.