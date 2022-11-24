Midnight FM

Not Available

Popular TV anchorwoman & late night radio host Sun-Young prepares to work her final radio program. After this program she will prepare to take her ill daughter to America the following morning. During the radio show Ko Sun-Young receives a startling text message. At Ko Sun-Young’s apartment, her ill daughter is being watched by Sun-Young’s sister Ah-Young. Then, a man named Dong-Su breaks into the apartment with a large wrench. He knocks Ah-Young unconscious, but is unable to locate Sun-Young’s daughter – who is hiding in a closet. Dong-Su then sends the text message to Sun-Young instructing her to follow his directions and not to tell anyone.