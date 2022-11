Not Available

A mouse and a cuckoo bird, skeptical about the existence of ghosts, are startled by a midnight visit from a sextet of spirits, all men who once wooed a Florador show-girl. The specters do a song-and-dance routine from the gay-90's era of show-business. They all fade away at dawn, leaving the mouse and the cuckoo bird less-convinced skeptics than they were before the witching hour.