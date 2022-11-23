Midnight Guest

Not Available

The harmonious marriage of Sulaiman and his wife Ningsih is shattered when the latter falls in love with Kadir and then she demands both he and their daughter Mirna leave the house so she can move her lover in. But then Kadir, a playboy, has an affair with Suryani, a widow who has a daughter of her own named Lisa. The affair is found out when Ningsih catches them in the act and a fight leads to a murder. Kadir and Suryani bury Ningsih near the house and are then haunted by Ningsih’s spirit, who also possesses Lisa.