Midnight Heat

A story of cops, hookers, killers, and pimps; all centered around one sleazy night in the late 1980's. A cocaine addicted homicide detective (Jake Norvell) is brought out of suspension in order to trail a local prostitute (Bianca Queen) who may become the next victim of The Scalper (Nick Foster), a serial killer who preys on the city's hookers. Meanwhile, her burnt out pimp (Brad Jones) attempts to get out of the business while finding it harder to protect his girls from both the killer and from an abusive rival pimp (Buford Stowers).