2008

Midnight Movie

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 23rd, 2008

Studio

Bigfoot Entertainment

In the 1970's, a slasher flick was released named The Dark Beneath. The director and star of the movie Ted Radford suffers a mental breakdown and is admitted to a psychiatric ward. His doctor attempts to cure him by showing him his movie, which he is obsessed with. Dr. Wayne, a psychiatrist, is skeptical about this idea, but leaves for the night. When he comes back the next morning, its a bloodbath, however none of the bodies were recovered. The film changes to five years later at local theater where a midnight horror movie being shown is The Dark Beneath, the first time the movie has been shown since the murders

Cast

Daniel BonjourJosh
Greg CirulnickMario
Stan EllsworthHarley
Melissa SteachBabe
Jon BriddellDetective Barrons
Brea GrantRachael

View Full Cast >

Images