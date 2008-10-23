Midnight Movie

2008

In the 1970's, a slasher flick was released named The Dark Beneath. The director and star of the movie Ted Radford suffers a mental breakdown and is admitted to a psychiatric ward. His doctor attempts to cure him by showing him his movie, which he is obsessed with. Dr. Wayne, a psychiatrist, is skeptical about this idea, but leaves for the night. When he comes back the next morning, its a bloodbath, however none of the bodies were recovered. The film changes to five years later at local theater where a midnight horror movie being shown is The Dark Beneath, the first time the movie has been shown since the murders