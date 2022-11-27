Midnight Oil - Armistice Day: Live At The Domain Sydney

Not Available

In February 2017, Midnight Oil took to Sydney Harbour and announced The Great Circle World Tour. The Circle would begin where the band started out, in Sydney’s pubs, then circumnavigate the globe. It was to be their first tour in over 15 years. And so, after 77 performances to over a half million people around the world, this is where The Great Circle Tour would finally come to a close in Sidney. Two hometown shows in this special place: The Domain. The first date? November 11. Known to some as Armistice Day. Now, fans around Australia and across the world can get to see, hear and feel what it was like to be there as Midnight Oil lit up their hometown for two unforgettable nights at the climax of The Great Circle 2017 World Tour.