Midnight Oil Goat Island Triple J Concert

In January 1985, Midnight Oil performed Oils on the Water, a concert on Goat Island in Port Jackson to celebrate Triple J's tenth birthday, before a select audience of fans who had won tickets in a radio competition. The concert was filmed, simulcast on ABC-TV and Triple J, and released on video, which was remastered for their 2004 Best of Both Worlds DVD. Oils on the Water: A classic Midnight Oil performance was recorded on Goat Island in Sydney Harbour on 13 January 1985. Never before or since has the band performed in such a setting; every time Peter Garrett turned up stage he was caught in the light of the setting sun, reflected by the city and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.