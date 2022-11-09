Midnight Quest

Not Available

An adventure quest game which tells a story of a young assistant who helps a famous scientist to conduct experiments with time. Once during an experiment in the laboratory, there was an explosion. As a result, the scientist died. You are now all alone in the middle of the night inside of a country house. A difficult situation isn't it? But you have a chance to fix it. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the early 20th century, enjoy an interesting story, get into unexpected situations. Solve puzzles on the way, meet friendly and not so friendly characters, travel through time, and save your mentor.