Midnight Ruins

The fallen painter Cheng Zi was called by the old friend Sufi to investigate the strange events that occurred in the rehearsal of the "Song of the Night" by the drama dramas. This is also the rehearsal that they had rehearsed in the past, and it is also the lingering pain in his heart. It is the source of all his nightmares. In the course of the investigation, the twists and turns continued, and even Shen Xue, who had been sorrowful in the past, but had not seen it for many years, was involved. The same play that has been separated for many years has produced many connections because of the same love and hate. As the incident progressed, more and more truths made Cheng Ziyi feel awkward, and a picture of revenge about love and hate was slowly staged.