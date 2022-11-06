Midnight's Child

Not Available

Kate and her artist husband are busy working parents. Everything seems to be going fine, going about their daily lives. Then, Anna, the Swedish nanny that Kate hired to care for their daughter, comes into their lives. She tells Christina odd stories, and dazzles her with gifts and her strange picture book. Kate is having awful visions, her husband is acting weird, and her daughter is slowly drawing away from her. Her investigation of Anna only leads to a bizzare Satanic plot. Is there anyone she can trust?