Midnight Screening with the Vampire

Asuka, a promising art college student, loves to watch movies and hangs out with his friend Nana. Timid at heart, Asuka is often swayed by Nana's cheerful and outgoing personality. However, her bubbly demeanor hides the fact that she secretly harbors feelings towards him... One day, when Nana left her glasses behind at their local cinema, Asuka kindly offers to go back and look for them. Upon his return, he finds the cinema empty except for a single room running a test screening. The movie being shown is an unforgettable title that holds special meaning to both him and a certain someone... Venturing into the projection room, Asuka is met by the operator Reiji, who suddenly disappeared from his life three years ago.