Midnight Street Racing

Get ready for some of the most exciting illegal street racing you've ever seen! Join us as we document the true street-racing lifestyle and follow some of the top import and domestic cars on the Los Angeles Streets. We hooked up with the racers of these cars and watched them illegally dragging on city streets while evading the cops and racing to glory! We also went to the Fuji Raceway in Japan to get in insider's look at the latest in technology racing equipment and to see some badass import racing! In addition you'll get to look at some of the hottest cars on the streets when we visit a car show packed with some of the tightest highly-modified street cars on the road.