The story of siblings Ria (Deasy Ratnasari) and Rudi (Johan Saimima), who, along with Rudi’s wife Henny (Alba Fuad), kill their aunt Emma (Yenny Farida) for an inheritance. The wealth does not bring blessings as expected, only the haunting feelings of guilt and regret. Henny goes into a mental hospital and changes into a monster, while the other two are haunted by visions of the dead auntie and face a horrible death.